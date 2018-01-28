Military parade held in Gyumri on Army Day

GYUMRI, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. A military parade was held in Gyumri on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of establishment of the Armenian Armed Forces, reports Armenpress.

The soldiers of the antitank-artillery military unit of Shirak demonstrated the skills acquired during the military service.

For every Armenian the Armenian Army is a national pride, and thanks to its power and combat readiness peace is maintained.

The leadership of Gyurmi and Shirak province congratulated on the Army Day.

Shirak Governor Artur Khachatryan congratulated everyone wishing progress and new achievements to the country. “I congratulate all of us on the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenian Army. Our Army is the only guarantor for the existence and future of our people, state and children”, he said, adding that everyone should remember that the nation who doesn’t maintain its own army, is doomed to maintain the army of the enemy.

“Since the independence of Armenia, one of the achievements of our country is the establishment of the national army”, Gyumri Mayor Samvel Balasanyan said, adding that the Armenian Armed Forces are the reliable defenders of the country’s borders. He congratulated soldiers and the Armenian people on this Day.

During the event demonstrations of combat situations and sports groups were held. The interested people had a chance to get acquainted with some types of military equipment.

Armenuhi Mkhoyan



