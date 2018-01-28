Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 January

Ecuador declares state of emergency after car bomb attack on police station


YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Ecuador’s president Lenin Moreno declared a state of emergency in several cities after a car bomb attack on the police station, RT reports.

“I’ve declared the state of emergency in San Lorenzo and Eloy Alfaro to strengthen the security of the citizens and the border”, president Lenin Moreno said on Twitter.

20 law enforcement officers were wounded in the attack. According to the Police, the attack can be carried out by a local criminal group.




