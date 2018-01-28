Armenian PM addresses congratulatory message on Army Day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan addressed a congratulatory message on the Army Day on January 28, the government told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“Dear compatriots,

I cordially congratulate all of us on this important Day.

We first of all remember with gratitude all those who stood at the origins of the creation of the Armenian Army and all those who sacrificed their lives for our independence and for creating the image of our victorious Army.

The establishment of the Armenian Army took place in the hardest years of our independent statehood, in the conditions of enforced war, and today we state with pride that our Armed Forces were the first and main achievement of Armenia’s independence.

Today it’s impossible to overestimate the role and significance of the Armenian Army. In April 2016 during the large-scale military aggression launched by the adversary against Artsakh, our Army again proved its combat readiness, showing that it is ready to respond to any encroachment against our Homeland. Today we proudly remember those brave sons who took that blow on them.

I wish all soldiers good health, happiness and good service for the welfare of the Republic of Armenia”.