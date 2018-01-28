Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 January

86 civilians killed in Turkish operations in Syria


YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. At least 86 civilians were killed and 198 wounded since the launch of the Turkish military operations, called Olive Branch, in Syria’s Afrin and nearest settlements, SANA reports.

According to a source, there are women, children and elderly people among the victims.

The operations of the Turkish forces also caused material damage and led to halt of communication between the villages of Afrin.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration