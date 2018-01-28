President Sargsyan hands over posthumously awarded high state awards to families of fallen soldiers

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenian Army, handed over posthumously awarded high state awards to the families of soldiers fallen while defending the borders of the Homeland, reports Armenpress.

The awarding ceremony was held in the Yerebalur Military Pantheon.

“Today we are in Yerablur. On this sacred day it’s our duty to bow our heads to the memory of heroes who gave us life and freedom at the expense of their lives. We share the grief of families and relatives of the fallen soldiers. We call on the generations to always keep their memory alive, the meaning of this important holiday of the Armenian people. Eternal glory to our heroes. Live long the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia!”, the President said.

Lieutenant-Colonel Gegham H. Manukyan, N military unit service head, was posthumously awarded with the “1st Degree Medal for the Services to the Homeland” for the bravery shown while defending the borders of the Homeland, as well as for unconditionally conducting his military duty under the danger threatening his life.

Senior Lieutenant Samvel J. Karchikyan, commander of the N military unit, junior sergeant Armen A. Sakanyan, soldiers Garegin H. Minasyan, Mher A. Yerznkyan and Hrant Kh. Mangasaryan were posthumously awarded with the Combat Service Medal for the dedication and courage demonstrated during the defense of the borders of the Homeland.