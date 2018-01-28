Turkish, Russian FMs hold phone conversation
YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Milliyet reports.
The phone conversation took place ahead of the Sochi Congress on National Dialogue over Syria to be held on January 29-30.
Details are not released over the phone talk between the two FMs, but it is stated that the main topic was the Turkish operation, called Olive Branch, in Syria’s Afrin.
The Turkish armed forces launched large-scale military operations in Syria’s Afrin on January 20.
