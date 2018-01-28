Roads mainly passable in Armenia: some highways partly covered with clear ice
YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 28, as of 11:00, the roads are mainly passable in Armenia, some roads are partly covered with clear ice.
The ministry of transport, communication and IT told Armenpress that the Vardenyats Pass, Sotk-Karvachar, Artik-Norashen, Geghanist-Spandaryan, Ashotsk-Amasia highways, the roads of Lori and Syunik provinces are partly covered with clear ice.
All drivers are urged to use winter tires.
The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
