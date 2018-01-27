Armenia’s Defense Ministry allows to bury Sarkis Hatspanian in Yerablur Pantheon

YEREVAN, JANUAR27, ARMENPRESS. By the instruction of President of Armenia Serzh Sargsuan the issue of burying Sarkis Hatspanian in Yerablur Pantheon was discussed at the Defense Ministry.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, despite the fact that the main document necessary for burying someone in Yerablur, which is the document proving the military past of the person, was absent in the letter submitted by Sarkis Hatspanian’s wife Hasmik Poghosian, the Defense Ministry, acknowledging that it might be time consuming to submit such materials, which is problematic in this particular case, as well as taking into account the active participation of Sarkis Hatspanian in the coverage of Nagorno Karabakh war and in organization of various charity events for Nagorno Karabakh, has allowed to bury Hatspanian in Yerablur Military Pantheon.

Artsakh War veteran, political commentator, and political activist Sarkis Hatspanian passed away on Jan. 20 in Lyon, aged 55.

Born in Adiyaman in southeastern Turkey (former Cilicia), Sarkis Hatspanian had left for France in 1980 to avoid persecution of the military dictatorship in Turkey. In 1990, he moved to Armenia to join the Artsakh War effort. Sarkis participated in the liberation of the Karvajar (Kalbajar) region, which unites Artsakh and Armenia.