Armenia’s parliament speaker considers Armen Sargsyan good presidential candidate

YEREVAN, JANUAR27, ARMENPRESS. To the conviction of the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan, the decision of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) to nominate Armen Sargsyan as candidate for the President of Armenia was a very good decision.

ARMENPRESS reports the National Assembly Speaker told the reporters on January 27 that the candidate nominated by the RPA is an individual of high intelligence, having his own opinion and approaches.

“Armen Sargsyan clearly understands the needs of the people and the country. Being a citizen of Armenia, he is aware also of the domestic problems, on the other hand, he is familiar with the international atmosphere. He has even been a Prime Minister. He is a good presidential candidate”, Ara Babloyan said.