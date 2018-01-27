Alexey Hekimyan’s favourite songs to presented for first time accompanied by symphony orchestra: special guests of the concert are Vakhtang Kikabidze and Nani Bregvadze

YEREVAN, JANUAR27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, headed by its Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Sergey Smbatyan, will present USSR General-Major, composer Alexey Hekimyan’s favourite and anticipated songs at the A. Spendiaryan National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet. The concert is held under high patronage of the First Lady of the Republic of Armenia Rita Sargsyan, with the support of Ministry of Culture of Armenia and will take place on February 2, at 19:00.

During the exceptional evening favourite singers will present Alexey Hekimyan’s songs with new interpretation. The special guests of the concert are Vakhtang Kikabidze and Nani Bregvadze.

Vakhtang Kikabidze, Nani Bregvadze, Shushan Petrosyan, Arsen Safaryan, Artur Ispiryan, Arsen Grigoryan, Arman Hovhannisyan, Vardan Badalyan, Hamlet Gevorgyan, Edgar Khachatryan, Masha Mnjoyan, the Voices of Artsakh, the soloists of the State Song Theatre of Armenia will perform with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra.

Alexey Hekimyan’s favourite songs will be presented for the first time accompanied by the symphony orchestra and with new instrumentation.

The concert is dedicated to the 90th anniversary of Alexey Hekimyan.