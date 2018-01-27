We will continue our reform agenda – Karen Karapetyan interviewed by EURONEWS

YEREVAN, JANUAR27, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of the Davos World Economic Forum Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan gave an interview to Euronews' Business Editor Oleksandra Vakulina.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan particularly said during the interview,

"We will continue to implement our reform agenda for making Armenia more attractive with a comfortable business environment in terms of local market as a platform for doing business in our region by using our trade regimes with the Eurasian Economic Union, the EU (GSP+), Iran (Free economic zone) and the GSP regime with a number of countries. We are trying just now to create a shared future in our region, trying to be a platform, a gateway through markets, through cultures where the different parts of the world can be really compatible”, Karapetyan said.