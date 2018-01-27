Some roads are closed or difficult to pass in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUAR27, ARMENPRESS. Some roads in Armenia are closed and difficult to pass on January 27 by 11:00.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, Geghanist-Spandaryan and Harich-Nahapetavan roadways are closed.

Artik-Norashen, Sotk-Karvachar roadways and Vardenyats Pass are difficult to pass.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the general department of the Republic of Northern Ossetia of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.