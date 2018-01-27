LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-01-18

LONDON, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 january:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2240.50, copper price down by 0.53% to $7110.00, lead price down by 0.72% to $2604.00, nickel price up by 0.33% to $13770.00, tin price up by 3.13% to $21760.00, zinc price up by 0.99% to $3482.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.31% to $80250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.