Ambassador Minasyan, AUF President discuss preparations for 17th Summit of La Francophonie

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Romania Sergey Minasyan had a meeting with the President of Francophone University Agency (Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie - AUF), Rector of Bucharest University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine, President of the National Council of Rectors of Romania, prof. Sorin Mihai Cîmpeanu on January 26.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia, the interlocutors discussed the preparations for the XVII Summit of La Francophonie to be held in Yerevan in October this year, and the AUF's participation in the Summit, in this context particularly highlighting the participation of Francophone Universities and institutions.

Prof. Cîmpeanu expressed his readiness to promote cooperation between Armenian universities and higher education institutes and the university and academic circles of Romania.

The sides agreed to maintain contacts to continue discussions on issues of mutual interest.

Information. Sorin Mihai Cîmpeanu was elected the President of the AUF in May 2017, for a five-year term. In 2014-2015 he was the Minister of Education and Scientific Research of Romania.