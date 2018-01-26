Garo Paylan speaks out against Turkish military operation in Afrin

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Turkish parliament of Armenian origin Garo Paylan, representing pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party, has spoken out against the Turkish military operation in Syria’s Afrin called Olive Branch, ARMENPRESS reports Paylan twitted.

“Supporters of war are also accomplices to war. Say “no” to Afrin war, do not be part of that crime”, the MP urged, addressing the public.

“The authorities try to silence individuals voicing the truth and supporters of peace. Striving for peace is not a crime”, Garo Paylan added, drawing attention on the crackdown against journalistic and intellectual circles voicing against the Afrin incidents.

The Turkish army launched military operations called “Olive Branch” against Kurds in Syria’s Afrin region on January 20. 72 military jets bombed the positions of the Kurds that day, following which the Turkish troops crossed the Syrian border.