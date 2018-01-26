Armenian Premier visits Ministry of Agriculture

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan visited the Ministry of Agriculture to get acquainted with the results of implementation of priority tasks activities of 2017 and, as well as the works to be done in 2018.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, Minister Ignaty Arakelyan reported on the results of the activity of the Ministry last year and the plans for 2018.

Summing up, the Prime Minister noted: "The problems and horizons that we have set in this area must be fulfilled. Agriculture is one of the spheres that change the quality of life of our country and citizen. Therefore, boldly forward”.