Arsene Wenger reveals where Mkhitaryan will play

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Arsene Wenger has surprisingly revealed that Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be used as a box-to-box midfielder at Arsenal. The Gunners announced that they had completed the signing of Mkhitaryan on Monday evening in a deal which saw Alexis Sanchez head in the opposite direction to Manchester United. Mkhitaryan mainly played on the right wing or behind the main striker at United but Wenger hinted at a new position for his 29-year-old January signing, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Metro. Asked where he will play Mkhitaryan, Wenger responded: ‘I think he can play in all midfield positions.

‘Box-to-box, not in a defensive role. All the other positions aren’t out of reach. ‘He has usually been a wide player and can absorb the role as a winger, playmaker but he can be a box-to-box player.”

Mkhitaryan is yet to make his debut for the north London club but Wenger confirmed that the Armenian will be in his squad for the side’s Premier League clash with Swansea on Tuesday night. Asked whether Mkhitaryan will start at the Liberty Stadium, Wenger replied: ‘I haven’t decided that yet. ‘We will certainly decide that on Monday, he’s available like everyone else, so yes [he is in the squad].’

Mkhitaryan revealed that he is looking forward to playing alongside Mesut Ozil at the Emirates. He told Arsenal’s official website: ‘Here at Arsenal I know that lots of players move a lot and it’s incredible the way [the team] plays. I will do my best to assist them as well.

‘I think it will be really fun to play alongside Ozil. Everyone knows he’s a fantastic player, he’s an assist king! I look forward to it. ‘[I admire] his intelligence, the way that he can understand the game, reads the game, plus the way he gives pace to the game and of course his final decision.’



