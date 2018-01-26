Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-01-18

YEREVAN, 26 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 January, USD exchange rate is down by 0.05 drams to 480.60 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.95 drams to 598.30 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 8.61 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 1.61 drams to 684.90 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 17.14 drams to 20936.21 drams. Silver price is up by 5.07 drams to 270.71 drams. Platinum price is up by 60.17 drams to 15760.68 drams.