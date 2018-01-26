Asian Stocks - 26-01-18

TOKYO, 26 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 26 January:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.16% to 23631.88 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.27% to 1879.39 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.28% to 3558.13 points, and HANG SENG is up by 1.53% to 33154.12 points.