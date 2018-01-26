President Sargsyan sends condolence letter to President of Republic of Korea

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on January 26 sent a letter of condolences to President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in over the fire in the hospital of the city of Miryang as a result of which numerous peoples were killed and wounded, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sargsyan extended condolences to President Moon Jae-in, South Korea’s peoples and the relatives of the victims, wishing them tenacity, and speedy recovery to the wounded.