Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 January

President Sargsyan congratulates Indian counterpart, PM on national holiday


YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan addressed congratulatory telegrams on January 26 to India’s President Ram Nat Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the national holiday of the country – The Republic Day, the President’s Office said.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration