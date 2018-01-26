Armenia’s Vice PM participates in Eurasian Economic Council session

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Armenia’s Vice-PM, minister of international economic integration and reforms Vache Gabrielyan participated in the session of the Eurasian Economic Council on January 26 in Moscow, Russia.

Several issues of enhancing economic cooperation between EEU member states was discussed. The issues mainly focused on the signing of the free trade agreement between EEU and Iran and the trade agreement with China.

During the session the “Armenia – Two years in the Eurasian Economic Union – First Results” report was presented.