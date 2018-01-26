Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 January

Snowfalls hit some highways of Armenia


YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on January 26, as of 14:30, snowfalls hit the roads of Talin, Ararat, Abovyan, Aparan, Vanadzor, Tashir, Goris, Kapan, Meghri regions and the Vardenyats Pass.

Clearing operations are underway.

All roads are open in Armenia.

The Georgian infrastructure ministry informs that on January 26, as of 15:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.




