Venezuela expels Spanish ambassador after EU sanctions

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Venezuela has expelled the Spanish ambassador to Caracas, Jesús Silva Fernández, accusing him of interfering in its internal affairs, BBC reports.

The announcement comes after the European Union imposed a travel ban and froze the assets of seven senior Venezuelan officials.

The EU has expressed concern over human rights violations during anti-government protests, which saw over 100 deaths.

President Nicolás Maduro has accused Spain of pushing for the EU sanctions and plotting to oust him.

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said the move was in reaction to the EU sanctions.