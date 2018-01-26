Armenian PM meets with heads of Canadian and UAE major investment companies in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on January 25 met with President of the UAE Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Bodour Al Qasimi, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the government told Armenpress.

During the meeting the PM presented the process of ongoing reforms in Armenia aimed at improving the investment field and creating more favorable conditions for the business.

The Armenian PM thanked Bodour Al Qasimi for conducting renovation works in Haghartsin monastery several years ago by her family.

Bodour Al Qasimi in her turn said they view Armenia as an interesting market and also as a good platform to enter other major markets. She said she is impressed with Armenia’s cultural heritage and is happy that her company participated in the renovation works of one of the most beautiful monasteries of Armenia.

The Armenian PM’s next meeting was with John Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian AECON Group Inc. The PM presented Armenia’s opportunities and ongoing reforms, as well as the upcoming several programs with public-private sector format which can be interesting to the company. John Beck said Armenia, as a developing country with a great potential, is very interesting for the Canadian company and they will consider all possible programs and their participation in these programs.

Completing the visit in Switzerland, the Armenian PM’s delegation returned to Yerevan yesterday evening.