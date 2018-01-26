Parliament Speaker Babloyan to pay official visit to Slovakia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan will pay an official visit to Slovakia on January 28-30, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The delegation includes Vice Speaker of the Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov, MPs Marina Margaryan, Aram Sargsyan and Armenuhi Kyureghyan.

During the visit the Armenian delegation will have meetings with Slovakia’s President Andrej Kiska, Chairman of the National Council Andrej Danko and other officials.