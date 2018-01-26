Armenian Embassy in Vatican to intro new initiative dedicated to Gregory of Narek, Master of Ecumenical Church

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in Vatican will have a new initiative dedicated to Gregory of Narek, the 36th Master of the Ecumenical Church, Armenia’s Ambassador to Vatican Michael Minasyan said on Facebook.

The Ambassador mentioned that a 2016 concert in Rome dedicated to Gregory of Narek was widely praised and well received, and was dedicated to Gregory of Narek being declared as Master of the Ecumenical Church. The performance of that event was Alfred Schnittke’s 4-piece concert which was based on Gregory of Narek’s Book of Lamentations’ Chapter Three.

“It was during that very evening, under the impression of the indescribable energy of the concert, that the Embassy of Armenia in Vatican decided to begin a new initiative dedicated to the 36th Master of the Ecumenical Church. Now it is the turn of the masters of the idea and sculpture”, he said.