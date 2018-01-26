Issue of impact of GMOs on human health still has no final response – deputy minister

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The issue of the impact of the Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) on the human health has not yet received a final response, deputy minister of agriculture Ashot Harutyunyan said during the parliamentary hearings on the topic of GMOs, in response to the question of Tsarukyan faction MP Sergey Bagratyan, reports Armenpress.

“There is no final response yet over this issue, and it is being discussed worldwide. That’s why we need to be very cautious here. Here the issue of person’s being warned is very important. In other words, the person should be informed that the food he/she buys contains GMO and decide whether he/she wants to use such food or not. We have provided this warning mechanism, if the food contains 0.9% GMO, the labeling should be done, but more than 0.9% is banned by the law on Food Safety”, the deputy minister said.

He stated that there are countries where GMOs save people from starvation.

The deputy minister stated that it’s necessary to comprehensively study this issue in Armenia, understand its essence and then make a decision.