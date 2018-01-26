Deputy minister sees need to develop organic agriculture in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Deputy minister of agriculture Ashot Harutyunyan considers the Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) as a result of science development, reports Armenpress.

“The results of analysis conducted until 2012 show that in 29 countries of the world nearly 170 million hectares of land are being cultivated with the genetically modified seeds. In other words, almost 10% of the world’s cultivated lands is occupied by genetically modified crops”, the deputy minister said during the parliamentary hearings on the topic of GMOs.

Touching upon the issue from Armenia’s perspective, the deputy minister said there is a limited land resource in Armenia. “In this sense our main goal is to boost organic agriculture in Armenia so that we will be able to have our unique place in the world market with our high-quality products. If we compare our products with those of other countries, they are not competitive in terms of the cost price. This means that we should take the path to shifting to organic agriculture. If we move on this path, we need to thoroughly study where we have problems, where there are risks so that we can combine them and take right steps”, the deputy minister said.