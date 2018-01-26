Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 January

Israeli PM to discuss regional issues and Middle East with Russia’s Putin


YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu told RIA Novosti that he is going to discuss regional issues and the Middle East during the upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, reports Armenpress.

The meeting of the Russian President and the Israeli PM is scheduled on January 29, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti.




