ARMENPRESS presents historic photos depicting construction of Opera building in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The photo-archive of ARMENPRESS has acquired exclusive photographs depicting the construction process of the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan.

The head engineer of the building, which was designed by Alexander Tamanyan, was Vardan Zakaryan.

In 1931-1939 Zakaryan worked in the construction of the Opera building, first as a technician and later as head engineer and deputy foreman.

Zakaryan has also had his contribution in the construction of many other significant buildings, such as wine, brandy, and chemical factories.

Photos – courtesy of Vardan Zakaryan’s son