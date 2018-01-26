Armenian PM meets Russian Deputy PM in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan met with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich in Davos, the government told Armenpress.

During the meeting a number of issues of the Armenian-Russian agenda were discussed. Talking about the trade-economic figures of the last year, PM Karapetyan said growth was recorded in trade turnover, import and export. “These numbers show that we are on the right path”, the PM said.

The officials discussed issues relating to the cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). They touched upon the Free Economic Zone opened on the Armenian-Iranian border and the possibility to actively attract the Russian business and capital there.

They also discussed the mutual cooperation in the sphere of agriculture.

The PM mentioned several other spheres where Armenia is ready to implement programs by public-private sector partnership.