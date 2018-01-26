Armenian national football team to hold friendly match with Lithuanian team in March

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian national football team will hold a friendly match with the Lithuanian team, Head Coach of the Armenian team Artur Petrosyan said, reports Armenpress.

“We will have friendly matches in March and June. I think in September we will be ready for the League of Nations and will capture the first place in the group”, the Head Coach said.

The Armenian national team has been included in the Group 4 and will compete with the teams of Macedonia, Gibraltar and Liechtenstein. The Nations League Group Stage will be held in September-November 2018. The winner will be known in 2019.