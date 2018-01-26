Armenian PM, ADB President discuss projects in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan had a meeting with Asian Development Bank president Takehiko Nakao in Davos.

The meeting focused on several ongoing projects in Armenia which are implemented with the ADB assistance, including infrastructure development, improvement of transportation, road construction, seismic safety and numerous other areas.

The PM presented to Nakao the positive results of Armenia’s economy of the previous year and reassured that the government is decisive in implementing reforms.

The ADB president mentioned that the successful progress of their projects in Armenia enables to speak about the realization of greater volume programs in new areas.

The PM invited Nakao to visit Armenia, and an agreement was reached that the ADB president will visit the country in the first half of 2018.