Armenia’s Skiing squad for Winter Olympics known


YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Names of Armenian skiers who will depart for the Winter Olympics are already known.

The Skiing Federation said that Michael Michaelyan, Katya Galstyan and Ashot Karapetyan will represent the country in the 23rd Winter Olympics in South Korea.

 

 




