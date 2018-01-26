Armenia’s healthcare ministry, Russian federal service discuss prevention of contagious diseases

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian healthcare ministry and Russia’s Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being or Rospotrebnadzor held a meeting on prevention of contagious diseases.

Experts of the Microbe scientific-research institute of Rospotrebnadzor had a meeting with representatives of the national center of disease control and prevention of the Armenian healthcare ministry, Rospotrebnadzor said on its website.

During the meeting the sides decided the main directions of joint work, which include holding scientific studies on countering contagious diseases, training of Armenian experts for using the mobile units of Rospotrebnadzor etc.