Parliamentary hearings on topic of GMOs kick off

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The parliamentary hearings on the topic of “Genetically modified organisms: Alternative or Compulsion” kicked off in the Parliament’s session hall on January 28, reports Armenpress.

The hearings have been convened by the parliamentary standing committee on territorial administration, local self-governance, agriculture and environmental affairs.

Chairman of the standing committee Vardevan Grigoryan said the parliament of the previous convocation has discussed the bill on “Biosafety for the Use of Genetically Modified Organisms” which has been approved at the first reading, but was taken back by the government in 2017. “The controversial approaches over the activity of Monsanto company and the public moods in general led for the problem to again become a subject of discussion”, Grigoryan said.

He informed that representatives from the spheres of agriculture, environment, healthcare, food industry and civil society are invited to take part in the hearings. Each of them will address a question regarding their fields and will eventually answer the question whether the GMOs are compulsion or alternative.

“Our concern is the following - to protect our people from another challenges”, he said.