Slovak MP Ľuboš Blaha praises Armenian president’s speech at PACE

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Ľuboš Blaha, head of Slovakia’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) says Armenia is an exemplary state, and President Serzh Sargsyan’s speech from the assembly’s floor was clam and reasonable.

“Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan was delivering a speech in PACE. I signed up for the floor to personally express our respect, friendship and support to Armenia on behalf of the Parliament of Slovakia. In 2004, Slovakia’s Parliament condemned with a resolution the Armenian Genocide committed by the Turks. I have also supported Armenians in the conflict with Azerbaijan, two years ago, in the Council of Europe, when I went to Strasbourg with this issue….

Unfortunately, because of shortness of time I wasn’t granted floor this time, and this way I would like to appreciate the Armenian President’s speech, which became the target of Turks and Azeris. He responded calmly and reasonably. Armenians are courageous people, who suffered greatly. Armenia is an exemplary country, which is closely cooperating with Russia, since it is a part of the Eurasian Union, but is also closely cooperates with the EU, with which it signed the Comprehensive Partnership Agreement CEPA two months ago…..I pray for Armenia”, the Slovak MP said on Facebook.