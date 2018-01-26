Canadian sports minister resigns amid misconduct allegations

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Canada’s Federal Sport and Disabilities Minister Kent Hehr has resigned over the allegations of sexual harassment, CBC TV reports.

The official made such a decision after the private talk with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “Harassment of any kind is unacceptable and Canadians have a right to live and work in environments free from harassment”, the PM said, who is taking part in the Davos World Economic Forum.

“As a government, we take any allegations of misconduct extremely seriously, and we believe that it is important to support women who come forward with allegations and that is exactly what our government will do”, Justin Trudeau said.