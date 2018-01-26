OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to conduct regional visit soon
10:24, 26 January, 2018
YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America will visit the region in the first 10 days of February, Russia’s Co-Chair Mr. Popov told the Azerbaijani APA news agency.
Popov said during the visits meetings with the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents are expected, where the NK conflict settlement will be discussed.
