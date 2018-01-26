Smoking to be banned in public areas in Armenia, fines to reach 1500$

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The healthcare ministry aims at tackling smoking with a new bill which plans strict limitations and restrictions for tobacco use.

Article 7 of the bill bans the use of cigarettes, tobacco products, and similar products in enclosed and public areas.

Smoking will be banned in public locations ranging from hospitals, educational buildings, cultural locations, sports structures, public food areas, in special nature preservation areas, in state buildings, transportation etc. The sale of tobacco is also banned in the abovementioned areas. Moreover, the bill also bans the use of discounts in selling tobacco products. The bill also stipulates banning advertisement of tobaccos.

High fines are planned under the bill for smoking in restricted areas ranging from 100$ to 1500$.

Advertising tobacco will be fined with 1000-1500$.

The fine for smoking in a vehicle will be 100$.

The initiative aims at boosting the anti-smoking campaign.

It is expected that the bill will come into force from November 1, 2018.