At least 41 dead in South Korea hospital fire
YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. At least 41 people have been killed and dozens injured in a fire at a hospital in Miryang, South Korea, BBC reported citing Yonhap News Agency.
Around 200 patients were inside the building and adjoining nursing home at the time - many were safely evacuated.
It is South Korea's deadliest fire in almost a decade and the toll is expected to rise.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in arranged an emergency meeting to discuss ways of dealing with the fire.
Miryang is about 270km south-east of the capital, Seoul.
