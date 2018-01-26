At least 41 dead in South Korea hospital fire

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. At least 41 people have been killed and dozens injured in a fire at a hospital in Miryang, South Korea, BBC reported citing Yonhap News Agency.

Around 200 patients were inside the building and adjoining nursing home at the time - many were safely evacuated.

It is South Korea's deadliest fire in almost a decade and the toll is expected to rise.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in arranged an emergency meeting to discuss ways of dealing with the fire.

Miryang is about 270km south-east of the capital, Seoul.