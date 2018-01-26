Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 January

At least 41 dead in South Korea hospital fire


YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. At least 41 people have been killed and dozens injured in a fire at a hospital in Miryang, South Korea, BBC reported citing Yonhap News Agency.

Around 200 patients were inside the building and adjoining nursing home at the time - many were safely evacuated.

It is South Korea's deadliest fire in almost a decade and the toll is expected to rise.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in arranged an emergency meeting to discuss ways of dealing with the fire.

Miryang is about 270km south-east of the capital, Seoul.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration