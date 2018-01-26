Roads mostly passable in Armenia, snowfalls reported

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations said all roads and highways in the country are mostly passable as of 08:00 – with clear ice reported in some parts.

The ministry’s meteorology center said scattered precipitations are forecast January 25-27 and overnight the 28th in Lori, Tabush, Syunik and Artsakh.

The Vardenyats Pass and the Sotk-Karvajar road is difficult to pass.

Foggy conditions are reported in Goris.

Snowfalls began in Kajaran, Kapan, Goris and Spitak.

Georgian authorities said the Stepantsminda-Lars road is open for all types of vehicles.