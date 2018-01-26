Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 January

Roads mostly passable in Armenia, snowfalls reported


YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations said all roads and highways in the country are mostly passable as of 08:00 – with clear ice reported in some parts.

The ministry’s meteorology center said scattered precipitations are forecast January 25-27 and overnight the 28th in Lori, Tabush, Syunik and Artsakh.

The Vardenyats Pass and the Sotk-Karvajar road is difficult to pass.

Foggy conditions are reported in Goris.

Snowfalls began in Kajaran, Kapan, Goris and Spitak.

Georgian authorities said the Stepantsminda-Lars road is open for all types of vehicles.

 




