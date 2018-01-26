Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 January

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-01-18


LONDON, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.01% to $2240.50, copper price up by 2.86% to $7148.00, lead price up by 0.56% to $2623.00, nickel price up by 7.06% to $13725.00, tin price up by 1.69% to $21100.00, zinc price up by 0.94% to $3448.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $80000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




