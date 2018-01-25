Romanian FM, Armenian Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The importance of a new impetus to the political and economic relationship between Romania and Armenia was addressed on Thursday at a meeting between the Foreign Affairs Minister, Teodor Melescanu, and the new Armenian Ambassador to Romania, Sergey Minasyan, who was on a presentation visit at the beginning of his mandate, ARMENPRESS reports a release sent to AGERPRES by the relevant ministry (MAE) informs. The Romanian chief diplomat expressed his confidence that the bilateral relations will go on to developing in the future, considering the long lasting tradition of cooperation and good understanding that has generated several achievements in culture, historiography and spirituality of the two peoples.

Moreover, Minister Melescanu stressed the importance to giving a new impetus to the economic cooperation, by calling a new session of the Romanian-Armenian inter-governmental joint Committee for commercial, economic and technical and scientific cooperation, included. Teodor Melescanu emphasised his satisfaction with the developments in education and cooperation at decentralised level, through the twinned localities' network of Romania and Armenia. The Romanian dignitary reiterated the support for the EU-Armenia relations' development, underlining the opportunities created by the inking on 24 November 2017, on the sidelines of the Brussel's Eastern Partnership Summit of the Consolidated and Comprehensive Partnership Agreement between the European Union and Armenia.

The ambassador of the Republic of Armenia emphasized among his tenure's priorities, the boosting of the bilateral contacts, with the use of the opportunities offered by the unfolding in Yerevan in October 2018, of the Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, included, and the dynamisation of the bilateral economic ties. He reiterated with this occasion his satisfaction with Romania's policy in the field of the protection of the national minorities' rights, in particular as regards the Armenian minority of Romania.

Sergey Minasyan also stressed the wish to boost the people-to-people contacts in the tourism development, the cooperation at the level of the civil society and the think-tanks between Romania and Armenia.