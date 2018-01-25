When coach trusts Mkhitaryan, he demonstrates best qualities – Lewandowski 

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Striker of Bayern Munich and Poland national team Robert Lewandowski has commented on the transfer of his ex-playmate from Borussia Dortmund Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United to Arsenal.

“When the coach trusts him, he demonstrates his best qualities. His carrier at Manchester United was with ups and downs. Sometimes he did everything very well, sometimes not so well. But Henrikh is a very good footballer. He has excellent technique and is very fast with the ball”, ARMENPRESS reports Lewandowski was quoted by Bleacher Report.

Mkhitaryan has signed a 3.5-year contract with Arsenal.