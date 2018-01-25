Paris Deputy Mayor pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims
YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Mayor of Paris Pauline Véron visited Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex accompanied by Yerevan Deputy Mayor Aram Sukisyan, put a wreath and laid flowers at the everlasting fire eternalizing the memory of the Holy victims of the Armenian Genocide, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Yerevan Municipality.
