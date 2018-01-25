Deputy Minister assesses economic activation and export volumes in 2017 unprecedented

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan assesses the 7.7% growth of economic activation and 25.2% growth of export as unprecedented. According to the Deputy Minister, the 12.6% growth of industrial output is also considerable which was realized thank to leading and newly developing economic branches. “Last year we had emphasized leading branches in exports that have a significant share of our economy. For these branches developments in international markets were rather favorable. As refers to the newly developing branches, the indicators show that in the near future we will speak about them much”, ARMENPRESS reports Tigran Khachatryan as saying.

According to the Deputy Minister, mining sphere is among the leading branches, which ensured significant export growth under the light of favorable price environment - over 60% rise against 2016. The second leading branch is brandy production. “The main production was exported to the EAEU market and has a growth exceeding 35%. Cigarette production is the 3rd. If 3-4 years ago cigarettes produced in Armenia were realized only in our market, now a number of Arabic countries are regular consumers of Armenian cigarettes. This branch recorded growth exceeding 15%”, the Deputy Minister added.

Among the newly developing branches that recorded 40-50% rise against 2016, Tigran Khachatryan particularly focused on Armenian wines, towards which the international interest firmly rises. “The next come pharmaceutical products. Here we have a growth exceeding 60%”, the Deputy Minister said. He also noted that fresh meat export in 2017 amounted to 15 million USD. According to the Deputy Minister, though the rise in fresh meat export caused price rise in Armenia, it’s good that foreign markets are interested in this branch. After some years of pause Armenian fresh fish has reinforced its position in international markets.