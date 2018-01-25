OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Sergey Lavrov to discuss issues of NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano among other things will discuss issues of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov on February 1, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing. Alfano will arrive in Moscow on a working visit on February 1.

“During the meeting the main topic will be the working plan of 2018, including the role of the OSCE in responding to pan-European challenges, security issues, as well as restoration of mutual trust and fight against terrorism. Settlement of conflicts in OSCE area is also planned to be discussed, particularly in Ukraine, Transnistria and South Caucasus”, Zakharova said.