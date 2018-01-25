President Bako Sahakyan, MEP Lars Adaktusson discuss issues of Artsakh-EU relations

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the delegation led by member of the European Parliament Lars Adaktusson on January 25.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, a range of issues relating to the Artsakh-Europe ties were on the discussion agenda. Special attention was focused on the development of parliamentary cooperation.

President Sahakyan noted that Artsakh is interested in the deepening and expanding relations with the European Parliament and other European structures, adding that it was among the priority directions of the republic's foreign policy.

Artsakh Republic National Assembly deputy chairman Vahram Balayan, head of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) Kaspar Karapetyan and other officials took part in the meeting.